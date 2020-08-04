Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to give update on Michigan's COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning

It's been a little more than a week since Governor Gretchen Whitmer last gave an update on Michigan's fight against COVID-19 but that will change Wednesday morning.

The governor is set to hold a press conference Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. from Lansing and will be joined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. You can watch live on this page at 10:30 Wednesday morning.

The governor's office did not reveal further information about what Whitmer will be discussing.

Just this week, Michigan State Senator Tom Barrett tested positive for the virus, prompting the cancellation of Senate sessions this week and concerns about who could have been exposed.

On Tuesday, 150 COVID-19 cases were linked to teens who were attending parties in South Lyon and Fenton in Southeast Michigan.

"It is a sharp increase and very concerning," said Bill Mullen, the Oakland County media and communications officer.

Advertisement

The clusters are around at least six parties held in July and include the 150 cases - and counting - among 15- to 19-year-olds, according to health officials in Oakland, Genesee and Livingston counties. They're linked to indoor and outdoor graduation parties and prom-type parties.

A photo from one particular prom-type party in South Lyon on July 22 has got attention on social media.

In the photo you can see dozens of dressed-up teenagers lined up in rows with no social distancing or masks. FOX 2 has blurred the faces of those in the photo.

RELATED: 3 Michigan counties reporting steep increase in COVID-19 cases among 15-19 year olds