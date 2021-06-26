Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Whitmer activates Michigan State Emergency Operations Center in response to flooding

Flash Flooding in Metro Detroit

Flooding has been ongoing in Metro Detroit since Friday, and will continue through Saturday and Sunday.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the Michigan State Emergency Operations Center on Saturday in response to flooding across Metro Detroit.

Heavy rain Friday led to flooding, mainly in Wayne County. Water filled basements and flooded roadways, stranding drivers on freeways.

Whitmer said the emergency operations center will be used to direct resources to people who need it.

If you were impacted by flooding, call 211 or visit mi211.org to receive assistance and resources from the United Way. 

Detroit residents whose homes were affected can call 313-267-8000. The city is collecting information from residents so they can provide them with help when disaster relief is available.

More rain is expected this weekend.

Floodwaters submerge vehicles on Metro Detroit freeways

Metro Detroit freeways are flooded after Friday's rain, leading to vehicles being trapped in the water.