Gov. Whitmer activates Michigan State Emergency Operations Center in response to flooding

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the Michigan State Emergency Operations Center on Saturday in response to flooding across Metro Detroit.

Heavy rain Friday led to flooding, mainly in Wayne County. Water filled basements and flooded roadways, stranding drivers on freeways.

MAP: Metro Detroit freeways closed due to flooding

Whitmer said the emergency operations center will be used to direct resources to people who need it.

If you were impacted by flooding, call 211 or visit mi211.org to receive assistance and resources from the United Way.

Detroit residents whose homes were affected can call 313-267-8000. The city is collecting information from residents so they can provide them with help when disaster relief is available.

More rain is expected this weekend.

Related: Flash flood warnings in place for Wayne, Washtenaw Counties; Flood watch throughout SE Michigan