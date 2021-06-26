Flash flood warnings in place for Wayne, Washtenaw Counties; Flood watch throughout SE Michigan

Friday's heavy rains that forced every Detroit freeway to close due to flooding will be relentless throughout the weekend and a flood watch is in place for every county in southeast Michigan while Washtenaw and Wayne Counties are in a flash flood warning.

To call what happened Friday night a deluge is one way to put it. Another way is to say the rain started Friday morning and basically didn't stop. By 11 p.m. Friday, Washtenaw County and Wayne County each received 5 inches of rain. By 7 a.m., a total of 5 to 6 inches had fallen in Detroit.

With the continued threat of heavy rain for the rest of the weekend, a flash flood warning is in place for both Washtenaw and Wayne Counties. A flash flood is defined as a sudden, violent flood after heavy rain.

While Detroit is the bullseye with 6 inches or more reported, the Grosse Pointes are also reporting 4 inches of rain. This is significant because if you live in an area where 4 inches or more has fallen, check your basement.

In Oakland and Macomb Counties, those areas are looking at 2-3 inches of rain.

How much more rain will we get?

The rain isn't over. Friday night was just the beginning of the weekend rains with another inch or two of rain expected through Sunday evening.

Detroit could get another 1.42 inches of rain - on top of the 5 to 6 inches of rain already received. Ann Arbor could literally be in the same boat with another 1.78 inches of rain expected.

Pontiac is looking at an inch while Mount Clemens is less than an inch.

How much is an inch of rain?

One inch of rain over one square mile is equal to over 17 million gallons of water.

So if you double that, Oakland and Macomb Counties are both in the 34 million gallons of water range…in ONE SQUARE MILE!

Now, look at Wayne County, where you take 17 million gallons - but times 6. That's 102 MILLION GALLONS OF WATER per square mile. There are over 142 square miles in Detroit.

And more rain is on the way.

How to watch live?

