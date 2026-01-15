Gov. Whitmer says tariffs 'have taken a terrible toll' during visit to Detroit Auto Show

The Brief Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said tariffs have had a negative impact while visiting the Detroit Auto Show. Her visit comes days after President Donald Trump praised how tariffs are impacting the auto industry during a visit to Detroit. She also spoke about what needs to happen to meet challenges of the future.



Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said tariffs are having a negative impact during a visit to the Detroit Auto Show on Thursday morning.

"Tariffs have their place, but they won’t magically restore American manufacturing. In fact, without a clear strategy, they hurt us more than our adversaries," she said. "We need a strategic national trade policy that encourages competition, fosters innovation, creates jobs, and lowers costs. And all businesses, including the auto industry, need stability with predictable policies and regulations."

She went on to say that tariffs "don't work alone," saying that both collaboration and innovation are essential to meeting future challenges.

Whitmer's address comes just days after President Donald Trump celebrated Detroit's auto industry while speaking to the economic club while visiting the city. He also praised tariffs he has implemented on goods coming into the United States.

"I said recently, I said tariff is my favorite word in the whole dictionary," he said during the speech.

However, not as many businesses are on board with the policy, which has led to higher costs on raw materials. That cost is eventually pushed onto the consumer, opponents of tariffs have argued.

The president also spoke about tariffs during a visit to Ford's Rouge complex in Dearborn ahead of the economic club stop.

"They (Ford) just said their business is better than ever. They are going around the clock, they are doing expansions they are building more plants in the United States because of tariffs," Trump said. "Before, it used to go three hours around the clock."

Bill Ford said that the plant production is expanding to 24 hours, six days a week, which shows the demand for the product.