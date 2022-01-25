Gov. Whitmer presents Purple Hearts to Michigan National Guard soldiers injured in Iraq

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presented Michigan National Guard soldiers with Purple Hearts this week.

Purple Hearts are awarded to military members who are hurt or killed while serving.

The soldiers were deployed to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve when they were injured by a ballistic missile on Jan. 8, 2020. They were MEDEVAC personnel within Detachment 1, Company C, 3-238th General Support Aviation Battalion.

"I am honored to recognize these Soldiers whose dedication and commitment to their mission was clearly demonstrated by their actions while deployed in Iraq," Whitmer said. "On behalf of the entire state of Michigan, thank you for your service to our state and nation. You are the embodiment of bravery, and valor and represent the best of us."

During a ceremony at the Grand Ledge Army Aviation Support Facility on Sunday, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jason Zylstra, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Michael Goebel and Sgt.

Joseph Suchowolec received Purple Hearts.

Sgt. Andrew Burton, who is no longer in the Guard, Warrant Officer Dalton Hamilton, and Sgt. Derrick Bimer were not able to attend the ceremony.

Sgt. 1st Class Leonard Adams, who was awarded the Purple Heart at a ceremony in Kentucky on May 5, 2020, was honored during the Michigan ceremony as well.

"These Soldiers answered the call to serve and performed admirably while deployed to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq," said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. "We owe them and their families our sincerest appreciation and gratitude for putting themselves in harm’s way so that we can continue to enjoy our freedoms."