Gov. Whitmer requests federal funds to modernize I-375 in Detroit

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter Wednesday to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg asking for funds to modernize I-375 and the I-375/I-75 interchange in Detroit.

"Right now, we have an historic opportunity to put Michiganders first and utilize the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to connect every community with safe, smooth roads and bridges," she said. "As we build up our roads and bridges, we also have to take a closer look at the unjust legacy of so many of our freeways, including I-375 and the I-75/ I-375 Interchange, that were built decades ago by demolishing Black neighborhoods, splitting up key economic areas, and decreasing connectivity between families, communities, and small businesses."

When the freeway was built more than 50 years ago, the Black Bottom and Paradise Valley neighborhoods were demolished. It became a barrier between the central business district and the neighborhoods to the east.

In her letter to Buttigieg, Whitmer said that modernizing the road and its bridges can eliminate obstacles and allow residents to have better access to services and jobs. Additionally, the roadway is in need of upgrades after being in use for so long.

