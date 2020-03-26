Gov. Whitmer signs order making it easier to access prescriptions

The Michigan governor is making it easier to obtain prescriptions during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order on Wednesday that would allow pharmacists to dispense emergency refills of prescriptions for up to 60 days worth of supply to patients.

The order takes effect immediately and will end on April 22, however it could be renewed if needed.

“No Michigander should be worried about running out of critical medications during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why I signed this Executive Order authorizing pharmacists to refill up to 60 days of medication for their patients and easing restrictions on pharmacists so they can continue to help their patients during this crisis,” said Governor Whitmer.

The order only applies to non-controlled substances and pharmacists will be allowed to use their discretion to prescribe other forms of therapy equivalent to the medications if there are shortages.