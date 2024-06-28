Grandfather arrested after 11-year-old loses fingers in fireworks accident

article

The grandfather of an 11-year-old girl who lost four fingers in a fireworks accident was arrested and is possibly facing charges.

On Thursday, twin sisters found a firework in their River Rouge home that was three to four inches in length and appeared to be "something larger than an M-80," said River Rouge Deputy Police Chief Dasumo Mitchell.

An M-80 is a type of large firecracker.

One of the 11-year-old girls lit up the firework in the bathroom, thinking it was some sort of sparkler, Mitchell told FOX 2. She tried to put it out in the sink and then attempted to run out of the house with it, but it ended up exploding in her hand.

The girl who lit the explosive lost four fingers; further amputation may be needed. Her twin sister suffered minor cuts and burns from debris.

Police say they believe the twins' grandfather bought the fireworks. He was arrested and remains in custody.

An adult woman was asleep on the couch at the time of the incident, Mitchell said. The twins' mother was away at work.

The 11-year-old ran to their neighbor for help, who wrapped a tourniquet around her hand before first responders showed up, police said. Both girls were taken to a hospital.

The incident is still under investigation.