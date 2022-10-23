Expand / Collapse search

Grandma accused of stabbing 2-year-old grandson in her Detroit apartment arraigned Sunday

By FOX 2 News Staff and Connie Rahbany
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
article

St. Antoine Gardens apartments off of I-75 and Warren Ave in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit grandmother was arraigned Sunday on charges related to the non-fatal stabbing of her two-year-old grandson.

56-year-old Alisha Carver allegedly stabbed her 2-year-old grandson multiple times in the head with a knife. He was non-fatally injured.

READ MORE: Detroit grandmother accused of stabbing 2-year-old grandson in head facing child abuse, assault charges

On Oct. 20 around 1:39 a.m., police responded to St. Antoine Gardens apartments on Chrysler Dr in Detroit for a stabbing.

When officers arrived, the 2-year-old victim was found bleeding from the right side of his head. Medics transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Sources told FOX 2 that the child doesn’t live at the apartment but frequently stays there with his grandma.

Caver is charged with first-degree child abuse, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, and felonious assault. She was given a $10,000 cash/surety bond and an order to have no contact with the victim.

Caver is scheduled to be back in court for a bond redetermination hearing on Oct. 26.

Boy, 2, in stable condition after being allegedly stabbed by grandmother

The child’s grandmother was arrested at the apartment, shortly after police got there and charges are expected. Sources say the child doesn’t live at the apartment, but frequently stays with his grandma there.