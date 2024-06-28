Grandmother accused of hiding evidence for drive-by shooting suspect

article

A grandmother is accused of hiding evidence for her grandson, who was wanted after a drive-by shooting in Eastpointe on Tuesday.

Now, the grandma, grandson, and another man are facing charges.

According to Eastpointe police, a drive-by shooting was reported early Tuesday. Investigators then learned two suspects believed to be involved were at Americana Estates in Casco Township. After a standoff, both men were arrested.

The next day, investigators searched a St. Clair County home belonging to the grandmother of one of the suspects and found evidence that she had allegedly hidden for him.

Tyler Michael Fistlet, 21, is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, using a computer to commit a crime, malicious use of a telecommunications system, tampering with evidence, and weapons charges. His bond was set at $1 million cash/surety.

Derek Lee Morris, 51, is charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit assault with intent to murder, accessory after the fact, lying to a peace officer during a violent crime investigation, using a computer to commit a crime, and malicious use of a telecommunications system. He was given a $500,000 cash/surety bond.

Jaraldine Morris, 81, is charged with accessory after the fact, lying to a peace officer during a violent crime investigation, and using a computer to commit a crime. Her bond was set at $50,000 cash/surety.