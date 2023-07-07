Grandmother of Wynter Cole-Smith at vigil: 'You can be hurt and angry because I am'

For a second straight night, a vigil was held mourning the murder of Wynter Cole-Smith near the site where she was found on Detroit's east side.

It began with the family of Wynter holding a private gathering at the alley near Erwin and Knodell where the little girl’s body was found earlier this week after an exhaustive search for the missing 2-year-old.

They then gathered before the community and media where Wynter’s grandmother Sharen Eddings let out her emotions … blasting suspect Rashad Trice.

"Don’t be bitter," she said. "You can be hurt and angry because I am, but you can’t sit there. Because like I said back there, and I said before, that’s how we create these Rashad Trices. We don’t need any more okay?"

Several Detroit activists were there to support the family while remembering a little girl who has touched countless lives in her death.

"She should be here learning her ABCs, her 123s, and her colors," said Teferi Brent, community activist. "Ain’t no way in hell we should be here outraged over a baby being murdered by a fool who have no regard and no respect for Black women and Black children."

The family’s vigil comes as Trice faced federal charges in connection with Wynter’s death - charges that could result in the death penalty if convicted. The death penalty is due to federal charges.

During an interview with investigators, Trice said he got into an argument with Wynter’s mother about money, and they stabbed each other. The mother then ran away.

Trice is accused of then taking Wynter and driving all the way from Lansing to Detroit, prompting the Amber Alert.

"I say don’t let that monster poison your heart because it was that very heart that found our baby," Eddings said.

Rashad Trice

Investigators revealed a screenshot of a text exchange where Trice’s uncle begged him to stop:

"I can help you. Come to me ray," he writes.

Trice responds: "I love y’all but I have to end this (curse word) man."

Detectives say Wynter was strangled with a pink phone charging cable. Parts of it were found with her body.

Investigators say Trice called himself a monster and said he wanted to kill himself.

"That hit us hard," Eddings said. "Unfortunately, growing up in Detroit we see a lot. We’ve been through family members who have passed due to violence - but it’s different when it’s a child. How can you attack a 2-year-old? How can a grown man attack ... I can’t process that, and that’s going to take time."

The stress of the ordeal, even put Wynter’s grandmother in the hospital for a short time.

"Dehydrate. I just couldn’t drink water and I couldn’t eat, and I wasn’t sleeping," she said.

Eddings works in software engineering and said she is going to start a scholarship fund in Wynter's name.