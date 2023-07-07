Wynter Cole-Smith kidnapping suspect Rashad Trice now facing federal charges

article

Rashad Trice, the man accused of kidnapping Wynter Cole-Smith, is facing federal charges stemming from the girl's disappearance and death.

Trice, 26, was charged federally Friday with kidnapping a minor and kidnapping resulting in death. The statutory mandatory minimum for a kidnapping resulting in death charge is life in prison

He is accused of kidnapping the 2-year-old from Lansing on Sunday after attacking her mother. Trice was arrested in St. Clair Shores on Monday after fleeing police and crashing a ca that he allegedly stole. When he was caught, Wynter was not with him, prompting an Amber Alert.

Wynter Smith

Wynter's body was found Wednesday night in a Detroit alley after phone location data led investigators to that area.

"The allegations in this case are heart-wrenching," said U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten.

Trice has previously been charged with assault with intent to murder, two counts of criminal sexual conduct, home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, domestic violence, unlawful driving away, and felonious assault. He hasn't been charged in connection with Wynter's death, but more charges could be coming.

"Our top priority is to get justice for Wynter and her family," said Lansing Police Department Chief Ellery Sosebee.