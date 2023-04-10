Gravel truck crashes in I-96 construction zone where driver is working

A driver hauling gravel crashed into a ditch while approaching an I-96 construction zone where he was going to be working Monday morning.

Michigan State Police said the semi-truck was on westbound I-96 near Old Plank in Oakland County around 9:15 a.m. when traffic started stopping for the construction zone. He could not stop, so he steered his truck into the ditch to avoid hitting vehicles.

No other vehicles were involved. The semi driver, who police determined was at fault, was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Crews are currently building flex lanes on each side of the freeway. Westbound I-96 has two lanes open from Wixom to Kent Lake roads through late fall. Two lanes on the eastbound side are open from Wixom Road to I-275.