Expand / Collapse search

Grosse Pointe Woods woman charged after hit-and-run that killed man who was changing tire on I-94

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
article

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Grosse Pointe Woods woman is accused of fleeing the scene after hitting and killing a man on I-94 last week.

Brooke Lynn Denise Charles, 25, was arraigned over the weekend on charges of operating while intoxicated causing death, failure to stop at the scene of a crash resulting in death, and assaulting/resisting a police officer in connection with the June 13 hit-and-run.

Connor McMahon, 23, was changing his tire on the shoulder of the freeway near Eight Mile in Harper Woods when he was hit and killed around 10:30 p.m.

MORE: Young teacher killed while changing a tire on I-94

Charles is accused of running from the crash. When she was caught after a brief foot chase, she was taken to a hospital to have her blood drawn because police suspected she was under the influence. 

She was given a $50,000 cash bond.

Family of young teacher killed in hit-and-run on I-94 left heartbroken

Police say the driver ran from scene and even bit an officer after they caught up with her and attempted to arrest her. We are now learning more about the victim and the legacy he leaves behind.