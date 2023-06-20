Grosse Pointe Woods woman charged after hit-and-run that killed man who was changing tire on I-94

article

A Grosse Pointe Woods woman is accused of fleeing the scene after hitting and killing a man on I-94 last week.

Brooke Lynn Denise Charles, 25, was arraigned over the weekend on charges of operating while intoxicated causing death, failure to stop at the scene of a crash resulting in death, and assaulting/resisting a police officer in connection with the June 13 hit-and-run.

Connor McMahon, 23, was changing his tire on the shoulder of the freeway near Eight Mile in Harper Woods when he was hit and killed around 10:30 p.m.

Charles is accused of running from the crash. When she was caught after a brief foot chase, she was taken to a hospital to have her blood drawn because police suspected she was under the influence.

She was given a $50,000 cash bond.