Gun found in Fraser High School student's backpack

A handgun was found in a Fraser High School student's backpack Tuesday.

After receiving a tip that the student may have a weapon, school administrators coordinated with police and the student was removed from class. The gun was found while searching their backpack.

School officials said the student did not make threats against students, staff, or the community. The student faces disciplinary and legal action, and is not allowed on school property.