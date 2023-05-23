Gun, knife found after Michigan man threatens to kill 30 people, sheriff says

article

A Michigan man is in custody after he allegedly threatened to kill 30 people and himself.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Sunday about the threats made by Joshua Erick Ankney.

Deputies tracked down Ankney and arrested him in Delta Township. He is accused of fighting with deputies during his arrest, and deputies found a loaded handgun and knife on him.

He was charged with threat of terrorism, carrying a concealed weapon, and resisting and obstruction of a peace officer. Ankney is being held on a $100,000 bond.