Gun safety takes precedent in Detroit, Shelby woman sentenced for animal abuse, MSP sued for racial profiling

A string of deadly shootings on freeways and in homes last week and this week has prompted big responses from both community groups and law enforcement.

While a partnership between Detroit and Michigan State Police will monitor freeways, where many deadly incidents have occurred in the last year including the shooting death of a 2-year-old over a case of mistaken identity, gun safety groups are taking a community-based approach.

That's because a 12-year-old boy's accidental death this week became the latest example of what can happen when a child gets their hands on an unlocked firearm.

"We have to take responsibility so the tragedies can stop," said Maliq Hicks, a firearms instructor.

The shooting happened on the city's east side on Rochelle, near Hayes and Kelly on Tuesday afternoon. FOX 2 spoke with the boy's cousin Wednesday night, who never imagined her relative would be one of the stories she sees on the news.

"I saw the kids earlier walking down the street - it's so tragic," said one neighbor.

The incident Hicks to partner with other firearm instructors to launch the Safe and Secure Project, which educates parents and kids about firearm safety and storing them properly.

"We’re partnering with Uncoiled Firearms in Livonia and we’re also going to take it to Top Gun Shooting Sports located in Taylor," he said. "We’re going to try to get it to as many ranges as possible and have as many people come out."

Derek Binford, who heads the outreach for the Black Bottom Gun Club is behind another effort. The group is hitting the streets to pass out gun locks and give primers on firearm safety to anyone willing to listen.

"Just last Sunday, June 13th, we were here passing out 450 gun locks," said Binford.

"My thought process sitting up thinking about it, hey look if you’re going to leave the gun at home, you’re away, take the magazine out," he said. "Unchamber a round, hide them, separate them, (that is the) easiest way, if you don’t have a gun lock. But we provide these gun locks. DPD provides these gun locks."

The messaging doesn't stop for gun owners, but for children as well.

Another firearm instructor and clothing brand owner Kevin Jordan wrote "Erica's Big Day," which is a children's book that tackles what kids should do if they come across an unsecured firearm.

Woman sentenced 6 months for puppy abuse

The Shelby Township woman who repeatedly threw her puppy in the river and causing it to nearly drown was sentenced to six months in jail after her request for a mental health judge was rejected.

Amber Nicole Sunde, 26, was sentenced in Macomb County Circuit Court and was ordered to report to jail on Friday. Upon release, she will be required to serve 18 months probation.

The punishment follows her repeated attempts to drown her puppy Lux by throwing the 6-month-old puppy in the Clinton River 15 times. Judge James Biernat Jr. called Sunde's actions "horrific" and was surprised the dog is still alive.

It was originally rescued after the Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue, which posted pictures of the puppy after the abuse. The group said its injuries included two right legs and a fractured skull. It happened on Jan. 3. Witnesses said they saw her throw Lux into the river before he would walk back to her every time. At one point she attempted to keep him underwater.

Wyandotte doctor accused of sexually assaulting patient

A Woodhaven woman has accused a Wyandotte neurologist of sexually assaulting her by grabbing her breasts during an exam of her neck and shoulders. It's not the first time that Dr. Girish Mangalick has faced accusations of groping.

"He aggressively ripped my bra above my breasts like he had done it a hundred times," said Kristi Farley. "He had me remove my top, and he grabbed the bottom of my bra, he came around to face me and grabbed the bottom of my bra with both hands and ripped my bra above my breasts and started fondling both of my breasts."

It left her in shock. And then it abruptly stopped and Mangalick left. She says it took her awhile to process what happened before she filed a complaint with the Wyandotte Police Department and the state licensing board. During current litigation, Farley said she learned of another complaint that was dismissed in 2004.

The previous case means that Henry Ford Hospital System was aware of the abuse and didn't do anything to stop it, Farley's attorney said. Which is why both the hospital and the doctor are named in the lawsuit. Police are now looking for the doctor but he's been missing.

New bill would open access for narcan

A new opioid relief bill introduced in the Michigan legislature would make access to naloxone, the life-saving drug that helps people who have overdosed on opioids, more available to community groups.

"My bill addresses expanding the naloxone standing order," said Rep. Mary Whiteford (R-Casco Township). "This will truly help a person dealing with addiction have a second chance to conquer addiction."

Currently, pharmacists have the authority to dispense Narcan, but other groups do not.

Doctors have been hesitant to offer assistance to patients because it takes follow-up and other resources that may not have been available throughout the state.

Couple sues Michigan State Police for racial profiling

The American Civil Liberties Union is suing the Michigan State Police for what they say is racial profiling. According to the ACLU, in August 2019, Camara Sankofa and Shanelle Thomas were pulled over for driving while black. "I knew I had done nothing wrong," said Sankofa.

Mark Fancher, attorney for ACLU Michigan, says, "In that time, our clients were made to exit their vehicle they were asked if wether they possessed illegal drugs, they were questioned separately, canine units were called, their vehicle was emptied and searched."

The search lasted two hours and left them intimidated and humiliated, Fancher said. "Even worse, the troopers assumed we were caring narcotics for one reason and one reason only- because we were Black people," Thomas said.

MSP did not respond to the allegations but said confirmed that its department prohibits members from stopping or detaining anyone based solely on race, ethnicity, or possible immigration status.

What else we're watching

A Livingston County prosecutor wants Rep. Jewell Jones of Inkster held in contempt of court after he allegedly got a break from drug and alcohol testing under false pretenses. A hearing is set for Jones for today in the 53rd District Court in Howell. A major announcement for the Eastland Mall site and proposed demolition of the structure is scheduled for today at 10:30 a.m. It will make room for an Industrial Complex A member of the Mount Clemens Fire Department will join four others in having their hair cut and donated to Maggie's Wigs 4 Kids of Michigan. Oakland County is kickstarting a Conviction Integrity Unit within their prosecutor's office to review claims of innocence. Executive Dave Coulter and Prosecutor Karen McDonald will hold a joint news conference today at 10 a.m. Wayne State University biologists are releasing a peregrine falcon back to its nest on campus after it fledged too early and needed rescuing. The release is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Daily Forecast

And just like that, our brush with cold weather has lifted and replaced with temperatures in the 80s. The next seven days will see the mid-70s on Friday and mid-80s with a chance of rain and thunderstorms for the next week.

High-rise condo partially collapses near Miami Beach; search and rescue underway

A multi-story condo in South Florida has partially collapsed, prompting a massive response from law enforcement early Thursday morning. Authorities say search-and-rescue efforts are underway.

The address of the building is 8777 Collins Ave., in the community of Surfside, Florida, which is about five miles north of Miami Beach. According to the Miami-Dade County Property Appraiser, the site is listed as Champlain Towers South Condominiums, constructed in 1981.

The collapse is estimated to have occurred just after 1 a.m. local time. A man vacationing with his family and staying in a hotel across the street told Fox News it felt like an earthquake. Others described hearing a loud boom at the time of the collapse.