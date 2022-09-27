2 in custody after undercover state trooper shot during narcotics surveillance in Detroit

Two people are in custody and a Michigan State trooper is in critical condition after being struck by gunfire while doing surveillance in Detroit.

The trooper, a 10-year veteran of the force, was taken to the hospital after he was hit multiple times in the body. He's under evaluation at Sinai Grace Hospital after someone opened fire at home around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police moved people out of the apartment complex on Riverview Street near Telegraph and I-96 Tuesday morning after gunfire was reported from the area. The police are also seeking a search warrant for the complex.

The latest update from the police investigation came around 8:20 a.m. when two individual were arrested during a traffic stop in Detroit. According to Police Lt. Mike Shaw, the individuals were arrested in the Romulus/Inkster area and are believed to be connected to the situation.

A large police presence was spotted on the I-96 service drive and Riverview Street on the city's west side.

The shooting happened in the 14000 block of Riverview where a trooper was working undercover as part of a surveillance operation at an apartment complex. At some point during the morning, an individual shot at the trooper from above, possibly through a second story window.

The gunman is missing.

Everything from K9 units to bomb squads and police helicopters were activated for the scene.