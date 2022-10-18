Gunman barricaded in Detroit home after firing shots

A gunman has been barricaded inside a Detroit home for hours after firing shots Tuesday night.

Police said the man's girlfriend was inside the home on Plainfield near Plymouth and Evergreen, but she was able to escape.

"Officers from that point then encountered the suspect, who was armed with a gun. They attempted to Tase him twice, to no avail, and he retreated back in that location," said Detroit Police Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes.

Police said the suspect has a criminal history.

As of 11 p.m., police were still negotiating with the suspect to try to get him to come out. Neighbors are advised to stay inside.