Gunman barricaded in Detroit home after firing shots

By Amber Ainsworth
A barricaded gunman's girlfriend was able to escape a Detroit home after he fired shots. As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, police are still negotiating with the gunman as they try to get him to come out.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A gunman has been barricaded inside a Detroit home for hours after firing shots Tuesday night.

Police said the man's girlfriend was inside the home on Plainfield near Plymouth and Evergreen, but she was able to escape.

"Officers from that point then encountered the suspect, who was armed with a gun. They attempted to Tase him twice, to no avail, and he retreated back in that location," said Detroit Police Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes.

Police said the suspect has a criminal history.

As of 11 p.m., police were still negotiating with the suspect to try to get him to come out. Neighbors are advised to stay inside.