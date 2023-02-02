Fleeing Detroit suspect leads police to home where stolen jeep and guns found

article

Michigan State Police confiscated multiple firearms, a suspect's cell phones and even found a stolen vehicle after arresting a suspect late Wednesday.

The arrest happened after an attempted traffic stop in which the driver instead fled the scene.

The first officer was in the area of I-96 and Grand River Avenue when he flipped his lights on for a Dodge Challenger that was speeding.

Despite the vehicle fleeing, MSP's police helicopter was in the area and was able to track the vehicle. The suspect, a 29-year-old man from Detroit, abandoned his vehicle in an alley, before fleeing on foot into a home on Maplewood Street.

State troopers first secured the Dodge Challenger before calling out the suspect on the PA of the patrol car.

The suspect came out and was arrested without further incident.

After police got a search warrant, they seized a Draco pistole, a rifle, and cell phones. In the backyard was a 2018 Jeep that had been reported stolen.

The suspect, who was on felony probation, was taken to jail.