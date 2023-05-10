Halfway to Halloween haunt, apple blossom walk, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

article

Get scared on the Deranged haunted trail this weekend only, wander Blake's apple blossom orchard, and more this weekend.

Halfway to Halloween Haunted Trail

Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13

Deranged Haunt in Romulus

Deranged Haunt in Romulus will open for one weekend for the Halfway to Halloween Haunted Trail. Go behind the scenes of the story of Greeno Industrial, an extension of last May's theme, during this creepy walkthrough.

General admission tickets are $20 and fast pass tickets are $30.

Get tickets.

St. Clair Shores Social District

Saturday, May 13 from 5 p.m. to midnight

9 Mile and Greater Mack

It's the first SCS Social District of the year! Enjoy live entertainment from Paper Covers Rock, food trucks, bars, vendors, games, fun for kids, and more.

Petite Prix

Saturday, May 13 from noon to 4 p.m.

DNR Outdoor Adventure Center in Detroit

Kids can bring their Power Wheels, Cozy Coupe, trikes, and pedal cars and do a lap on the Petite Prix mini race course.

You can also decorate a wooden mini-car and catch "Cars" on the big screen.

This event is free, though entry to the Adventure Center has a fee.

Learn more.

Apple Blossom Experience

Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill in Armada

Take a train ride to the orchard where you will be able to wander the rows of apple trees and blossoms.

Tickets are $5 per person and free for children younger than 2.

Can't make it this weekend? It is going on next weekend, too.

Get tickets here.

MI Book Hop

Now through May 14

Various locations

Hop from bookstore to bookstore supporting local and earning chances to win gift cards.

The MI Book Hop has bingo cards for Southeast, Mid, and Southwest Michigan.

Learn more and see participating bookstores.