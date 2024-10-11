Halloween Art Fair, Harvest Festival, Hallowcrawl, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Spooky season is in full swing, and this weekend's events are full of Halloween fun:
Fall into Dearborn: Brews and Boos Fest
- Friday, Oct. 11 from 6-11 p.m.
- Commandant's Quarters in Dearborn
Sample drinks while you play yard games, enjoy live music, and have spooky fun.
A $30 ticket gets you entry and six tasting tokens. Tickets that do not include alcoholic beverages are also available.
Haunted Hazel Park Halloween Art Fair
- Saturday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
- Green Acres Park in Hazel Park
Gear up for Halloween with spooky handmade goods!
There will also be a haunted trail for children and a mini-hearse show.
Hallowcrawl
- Saturday, Oct. 12 from 2-7 p.m.
- Downtown Royal Oak
Break out the costumes and get ready for this Halloween-themed bar crawl. Royal Oak's Hallowcrawl is back.
A $40 ticket gets you entry to participating bars and drink specials.
Belle Isle Harvest Festival
- Saturday, Oct. 12 from noon to 4 p.m.
- Cricket Field on Belle Isle
Enjoy facepainting, hay rides, arts and crafts, a petting farm, and more fun for the whole family at this free event.
Paranormal Cirque
- Now through Sunday, Oct. 13
- Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor
Ready to be scared? Check out this horrific twist on the carnival when the Paranormal Cirque stops in Ann Arbor.
Tickets start at $15 for children and $25 for adults.