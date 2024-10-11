Halloween Art Fair, Harvest Festival, Hallowcrawl, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

article

Spooky season is in full swing, and this weekend's events are full of Halloween fun:

Fall into Dearborn: Brews and Boos Fest

Friday, Oct. 11 from 6-11 p.m.

Commandant's Quarters in Dearborn

Sample drinks while you play yard games, enjoy live music, and have spooky fun.

A $30 ticket gets you entry and six tasting tokens. Tickets that do not include alcoholic beverages are also available.

Get tickets here.

Haunted Hazel Park Halloween Art Fair

Saturday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Green Acres Park in Hazel Park

Gear up for Halloween with spooky handmade goods!

There will also be a haunted trail for children and a mini-hearse show.

Learn more here.

Hallowcrawl

Saturday, Oct. 12 from 2-7 p.m.

Downtown Royal Oak

Break out the costumes and get ready for this Halloween-themed bar crawl. Royal Oak's Hallowcrawl is back.

A $40 ticket gets you entry to participating bars and drink specials.

Get tickets here.

Belle Isle Harvest Festival

Saturday, Oct. 12 from noon to 4 p.m.

Cricket Field on Belle Isle

Enjoy facepainting, hay rides, arts and crafts, a petting farm, and more fun for the whole family at this free event.

Learn more here.

Paranormal Cirque

Now through Sunday, Oct. 13

Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor

Ready to be scared? Check out this horrific twist on the carnival when the Paranormal Cirque stops in Ann Arbor.

Tickets start at $15 for children and $25 for adults.

Get tickets here.