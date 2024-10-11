Expand / Collapse search

Halloween Art Fair, Harvest Festival, Hallowcrawl, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  October 11, 2024 12:19pm EDT
(Image by SzaboJanos from Pixabay)

Spooky season is in full swing, and this weekend's events are full of Halloween fun: 

Fall into Dearborn: Brews and Boos Fest

  • Friday, Oct. 11 from 6-11 p.m.
  • Commandant's Quarters in Dearborn

Sample drinks while you play yard games, enjoy live music, and have spooky fun.

A $30 ticket gets you entry and six tasting tokens. Tickets that do not include alcoholic beverages are also available. 

Get tickets here.

Haunted Hazel Park Halloween Art Fair

  • Saturday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
  • Green Acres Park in Hazel Park

Gear up for Halloween with spooky handmade goods!

There will also be a haunted trail for children and a mini-hearse show.

Learn more here.

Hallowcrawl 

  • Saturday, Oct. 12 from 2-7 p.m.
  • Downtown Royal Oak

Break out the costumes and get ready for this Halloween-themed bar crawl. Royal Oak's Hallowcrawl is back.

A $40 ticket gets you entry to participating bars and drink specials.

Get tickets here. 

Belle Isle Harvest Festival

  • Saturday, Oct. 12 from noon to 4 p.m.
  • Cricket Field on Belle Isle

Enjoy facepainting, hay rides, arts and crafts, a petting farm, and more fun for the whole family at this free event.

Learn more here.

Paranormal Cirque

  • Now through Sunday, Oct. 13
  • Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor

Ready to be scared? Check out this horrific twist on the carnival when the Paranormal Cirque stops in Ann Arbor.

Tickets start at $15 for children and $25 for adults. 

Get tickets here.

