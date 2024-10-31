Halloween rain potential • Masked clown robbery spree in Wayne County • Noncitizen vote in Ann Arbor

Halloween is here, and so is a cold front! We’ll keep the warm feel, but rain and wind are moving into the forecast.

The best bet for rain looks to be midday, from lunch through the early afternoon.

Rain chances linger into trick-or-treat time. From approximately 5 to 7 p.m., we might see a few showers, but a complete washout seems unlikely.

Plan for a little rain just in case—maybe we’ll get lucky. For the best idea, parents should check the radar at 6 p.m. for guidance, though keep in mind, it’s not set in stone as models adjust throughout the day.

A big shift follows the cold front, with temperatures dropping and staying cool through the weekend.

Next week, temperatures will rebound with a target of 70 degrees by Election Day, with rain chances returning from Sunday night into midweek.

Masked clown busted after serial robbery spree

A man who admitted to robbing multiple businesses in Wayne County wearing a clown mask was charged in federal court, according to a criminal complaint on Wednesday.

Brendan Bonner, 33, of Westland was charged after allegedly robbing multiple businesses overnight on Oct. 27. According to a federal complaint, Bonner robbed a business with a handgun, demanding $400 from the register

Nearly six hours later, authorities say Bonner, now wearing a clown mask and a green jacket, tried to rob a McDonald’s on Ford Road. The complaint said he entered the restaurant with his handgun and again demanded money from the register.

It was part of a spree of robberies around Wayne County. He managed to steal $1,000 from a gas station before Garden City police were able to identify him. Police found semiautomatic handgun, a clown mask and latex gloves. Bonner had money wrapped in rubber bands in his pockets.

Ballot cast by noncitizen in Ann Arbor

A noncitizen from China currently enrolled at the University of Michigan has been charged with two election-related crimes after he cas ballot during early voting in Ann Arbor.

Only U.S. citizens are allowed to vote in elections. According to sources, the student used his university ID among other documents to register to vote. He also identified himself as a U.S. citizen when he signed an affidavit.

FOX 2 is told the student reached out to the clerk's office to get his ballot back, which possibly alerted election workers to the unauthorized vote.

However, because the ballot was already inserted into the tabulator, it will likely count in the 2024 election.

Warren police rebuke woman's $60M lawsuit

Warren police pushed back on a lawsuit filed by a woman who blamed the department for her injuries after she was struck by a fleeing driver in June.

Calling the woman's claims "so blatantly incorrect" and motivated by profit, the Warren police released dashcam footage showing the police chase and subsequent crash when a Dodge Charger fled police and ran a red light. The suspect was later arrested and charged.

Brittny Turner was in a BMW when she was struck at the intersection. A semi-truck was also struck and police needed to pull Turner from her vehicle as flames spilled into the open.

"There is one person who made the decision to turn this from a traffic stop to a vehicle pursuit, and that is Keith Jones," Lt. John Gajewski said Wednesday.

Lions' coach not worried about Williams

Lions coach Dan Campbell said he isn't worried about Jameson Williams at Wednesday press conference with the media.

Campbell said that Williams, who was involved in a traffic stop with a gun he legally owned was inside the car that his brother was driving - has been truthful with the team all along. Williams was never ticketed or cited in the case, which is now being revisted by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

"It certainly doesn't look good. I get that, you know," he said. "And it's really decision-making, you know, for him and you know, and that's where he knows he can be better."

Williams, 23. is currently serving a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy, interrupting a break-out third career season with the team. Cambell said Williams is going to learn from this.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

The warm weather will stick around, but rain is also moving into the forecast for Halloween evening. After that, a cold front will send temperatures tumbling this weekend.

What else we're watching

The Detroit City Clerk will hold an informational press conference at Huntington Place Thursday morning. Both Donald Trump and Tim Walz will be back in Michigan this week, this time with Trump in Warren and Walz stopping by Detroit, Flint, and Traverse City. Authorities are searching for a man who jumped in the Detroit River Thursday morning. Crews are worried the current was strong enough to carry the man down the river and away from Detroit. The 2024-2025 winter outlook is here and we could be in store for a wetter overall winter. That means more precipitation, but likely warmer temperatures, thanks to La Niña. Learn more here Youmacon 2024 is back in Detroit for the annual celebration of Japanese Pop Culture. It will go on from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3. Learn more at Youmacon.com

Party like it's 1988: Dodgers World Series parade route, team's first in 36 years

The wait is over, Dodger fans! For the first time in 36 years, the Los Angeles Dodgers will get a World Series parade.

The historic win marks the Dodgers' eighth World Series championship and their first title since 2020. When the Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays in six games of the 2020 Fall Classic, an in-person parade ended up not happening that fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dodgers announced the parade will be held on Friday, November 1, 2024. The parade will go through downtown Los Angeles before the players speak at Dodger Stadium.