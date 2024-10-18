Hamtramck school bus driver charged after hitting, killing 3-year-old

article

Three months after hitting and killing a 3-year-old child in Hamtramck, a bus driver is facing charges.

Marvin Lee Flentroy, 64, of Pontiac, was driving a Hamtramck Public School bus when he turned at the intersection of Burger and MacKay streets on the afternoon of July 16.

The girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Last week, Flentroy was arraigned on a charge of reckless driving causing death. He was given a $10,000 personal bond and ordered not to drive.