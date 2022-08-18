Hamtramck teen charged after stabbing 56-year-old man to death on Belle Isle

A 17-year-old was charged after prosecutors say he fatally stabbed a 56-year-old man on Belle Isle.

The Hamtramck teen has been adult designated and charged with one count of first-degree murder.

"This means that upon conviction, an adult designation allows the judge to have the option of sentencing the respondent as a juvenile, or as an adult, or to fashion a blended juvenile sentence with the option of imposing an adult sentence if the juvenile is not rehabilitated," the Wayne County Prosecutors office said in a news release.

According to the prosecutor's office, on Friday, August 12, the teen and the victim went into a wooded area near the Belle Isle Nature Center.

Investigators allege that the juvenile pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim, Ali Mahyoub-Ali Mohammed, of Hamtramck, to death.

The teen then turned himself into the Hamtramck Police Department later that day.

According to Michigan State Police, the suspect and the victim were known to each other. Police have not released the motive behind the killing.