Harper Woods main break leads to water shutoff for some residents as repairs commence

The Brief Some residents in Harper Woods may be without water for a good chunk of Monday afternoon. People living around that area may have their water shut down for up to 5 hours. The shut-down will occur between 11 a.m. and noon. People are also being told to store water for bathroom use.



Residents in a Metro Detroit community may be without water for a good chunk of Monday afternoon.

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The Harper Woods Department of Public Safety says a main break has occurred on the 21000 block of Newcastle. They expect repairs to begin at around 10 a.m. by the Department of Public Works (DPW).

People living around that area may have their water shut down for up to 5 hours. The shut-down will occur between 11 a.m. and noon. Harper Woods officials are telling residents to not wash clothes, shower, drink or use the water until repairs are complete.

The city says once water is restored, affected residents must flush their pipes until water runs clear, while also running the water for a few minutes in the laundry tub.

People are also being told to store water for bathroom use.

Drivers travelling through Harper Woods are advised to avoid the area, or take caution when driving to avoid crew members and barricades.