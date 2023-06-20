Harper Woods school employee describes culture of fear, coverups after gun found at high school

After two incidents involving guns in Harper Woods, an employee with the school district came forward describing a culture of fear and coverups.

Two cars that were part of high school prom festivities were hit with gunfire at Triumph Middle School on May 26.

Then, a student at Harper Woods High School brought a gun to school the next week. Parents say the district didn't alert them of this incident until five days later.

An employee who spoke anonymously to FOX 2 said these issues that have come to light are just the tip of the iceberg. They discussed what they believed to be a hostile work environment.

"We, as staff, have brought up security issues with the superintendent for years. This is not a new issue. We’ve talked about broken phones in the classroom, where we’re supposed to be able to dial to the office. They won’t work. They’re not fixed," the employee said. "We’ve talked about broken doors or wanting to implement security devices on the doors in case of a school shooter. They’re not addressed."

Parents accused the district of trying to cover up the gun brought to the high school. The employee agrees.

"The reason I agree is because when we have concerns as employees of the district, they’re not addressed. And what we don’t understand is why safety is not the No. 1 priority in the district as it should be," they said.

The employee said parents and families in the district deserve better than the current state of the schools.

"They deserve better. They deserve more. They deserve safety and protection when their kids walk in the school just like the staff do," they said. " They have to send their children to school believing they’re putting faith in the administration that they’re safe. I absolutely feel for them. They should be concerned."

FOX 2 reached out to district Superintendent Steven McGhee, who responded in a statement:

"At Harper Woods Schools, the safety of our students, staff, and community members is our top priority. We are committed to creating a safe, welcoming environment that promotes student learning at all district schools; our buildings are continuously monitored and actively upgraded to meet the highest safety standards."

McGhee also said the administration listens to every concern and works to resolve them. He said he could not say more about the gun being brought to the high school since it is still under investigation.

"We have too many people, whether it’s politicians or community members, leaders talking about how would we prevent a school shooting, and how you do that is to fix the systemic problems within leadership and administration and hold them accountable to the policies they’re supposed follow," the employee said.