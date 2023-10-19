A student that attends Harper Woods High School was arrested after being found with a handgun in their backpack, the school district said Thursday.

The weapon was confiscated, and the student was later taken into custody after fleeing the school, which was placed into lockdown during the investigation.

The lockdown has since been lifted, according to a letter posted on the school's social media page.

It's the latest incident involving firearms on school grounds after two separate incidents earlier this year. In May, two cars were struck by gunfire during prom festivities. A week later, a student brought a gun to school before it was confiscated.

The fallout from both cases has left parents angry and one employee describing a culture of fear and coverups at the district.

Speaking anonymously with FOX 2 earlier this year, the employee said issues like the district not alerting parents about the incidents were just the tip of the iceberg.

During the latest case, the firearm was found during a routine security check. It was confiscated but the suspect fled. They were later apprehended when they returned to the scene.