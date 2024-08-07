Harris, Walz to campaign in Detroit on Wednesday | How to Watch

One day after Kamala Harris picked her running mate for the White House, the Democratic Presidential nominee and her Vice Presidential candidate will make a stop in Detroit on Wednesday as they visit seven swing states to campaign for votes ahead of the November Election.

Harris selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate on Tuesday. A day later, the two will land in Detroit for a quick campaign rally near the airport.

Harris and Walz will arrive in Detroit ahead of their 7 p.m. campaign stop and it will be the pair's second stop of the day after visiting Wisconsin earlier in the day. You can watch their remarks live in the player above and on FOX 2's YouTube channel. We'll also be streaming it live on FOX LOCAL on your connected TV.

In total, the Harris-Walz ticket will travel through seven states this week.

Each of the states on the circuit may play defining roles in the 2024 general election - and likely won't be the last time Harris or Walz visit them.

Michigan is also on the minds of the Republican presidential ticket as well, with Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance delivering remarks in Shelby Township on Wednesday. It was Vance's second stop since being named Donald Trump's pick as Vice President.

The latest polling of Harris and Trump in Michigan shows the two neck-and-neck, with the most recent survey showing both candidates tied at 45% among likely voters.

Harris's travel schedule starts in Philadelphia on Tuesday night. From there, she'll travel with Walz to Eau Claire, Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon, before coming to Detroit Wednesday evening.

The next four trips include visits to North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada – all considered swing states in the November election.