Harrison Township man found guilty for shooting friend's fiancé after argument

A 28-year-old Harrison Township man was found guilty on all counts following a six-day jury trial in Mt. Clemens.

A jury found Dakota Blust guilty of second-degree murder for his involvement in a deadly shooting that took place in July 2021. They deliberated for less than two hours before announcing the verdict.

Blust shot the fiancé of a female friend after getting an argument with him, which turned physical before escalating to a shooting.

Andrew DeWulf, the victim, was shot in the 33000 block of Meldrum.

The incident happened in Chesterfield Township on July 4 at around 11 p.m. Blust was arrested and charged with two counts of felony firearm in addition to the second-degree murder charge and carrying a concealed weapon.

Blust is expected to be sentenced on March 9, 2023. He faces life in prison.

"Assistant Prosecutor Steve Fox did a great job getting a conviction in this six day trial," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.