Hartland man sentenced to over 6 years in prison for part in Whitmer kidnap plot

A judge sentenced Ty Garbin to just over six years in prison and a fine of $2,500 for his role in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last year.

The 25-year-old Hartland man is the only person to plead guilty of the 14 charged in connection with the plot. As part of his sentencing, he will be under three years of supervision upon release from prison, which he was sentenced to 75 months of incarceration.

Garbin admitted to getting caught up in the plot, led by the militia group The Wolverine Watchmen. In a plea agreement, Garbin testified that six men had trained at his property near Luther.

He now says he is committed to helping others avoid the same path.

