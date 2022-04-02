Expungement help: Begin process of clearing your marijuana convictions at Hash Bash in Ann Arbor

article

With the legalization of marijuana and changes to criminal record laws in Michigan, many weed convictions are eligible for expungement.

Many offenses have a waiting period before they can be removed. However, misdemeanor marijuana convictions involving behavior that is now legal, such as possessing marijuana can be expunged now.

The Washtenaw County Prosector's Office will be at Hash Bash in Ann Arbor from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday to help people begin the process of clearing their records.

Free eligibility checks will be done onsite. If you are eligible and your conviction was in Washtenaw County, free assistance with requesting expungement is available.

Other crimes on your record may be eligible for expungement if you have reached the waiting period. Learn more about eligible convictions, waiting periods, and excluded offenses here.

Stop by the Michigan Democratic Party Cannabis Caucus's booth on Monroe Street during Hash Bash to start the expungement process.