Hash Bash expungement help: Begin clearing your criminal record at Ann Arbor fest

Find out if crimes on your record are eligible for expungement during Hash Bash in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

This year, Michigan is expected to start automatically expunging certain crimes after a set amount of time. However, as of now, people with records eligible for expungement must apply to get them off their records.

Many weed convictions are eligible for expungement, and you can get help to start this process for free.

Most offenses have a waiting period before they can be removed. However, misdemeanor marijuana convictions involving behavior that is now legal, such as possessing marijuana can be expunged now.

The Washtenaw County Prosector's Office will be on Monroe Street at Hash Bash from 2-6 p.m. Saturday to help people begin the process of clearing their records.

Free eligibility checks will be done onsite. If you are eligible and your conviction was in Washtenaw County, free assistance with requesting expungement is available.

Other crimes on your record may be eligible for expungement if you have reached the waiting period. Learn more about eligible convictions, waiting periods, and excluded offenses here.