Hazel Park man charged with shooting another man in head on I-75

A Hazel Park man is facing assault with intent and other felony charges after authorities said he shot another man in the head on I-75 in Holly last week.

The Michigan State Police identified Edward Haywood, 25, as the man who shot another man in the head last week in northern Oakland County.

MORE: Suspect arrested following I-75 shooting Friday; incident wasn't random

According to MSP, Haywood was driving a white Audi north on I-75 when he shot another man in a Chevrolet in Springfield Township last Friday around noon.

MSP said this was not a road rage shooting and that the two men knew each other.

Haywood was arrested Friday night and was charged with assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon this week.

RELATED: Freeway shooting shuts down I-75 Friday

Police tweeted late Saturday morning that someone had been arrested and "numerous pieces of evidence" were also collected.

Among the pieces that was gathered was a handgun.

The victim was hospitalized but an update on his health was not released by MSP.

Advertisement