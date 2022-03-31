'He was protecting the people': Security guard murdered after telling man to leave Detroit clinic

Delaine Davis is still in disbelief that her nephew, Diante Davis, was killed while working in Detroit.

"I thought I was dreaming, seriously. Then, my sister called me and said she was at the scene at Mount Elliott and Mack," she said.

Diante Davis was a security guard at Team Wellness for four years.

A man who is not affiliated with the mental health clinic was previously told to leave Team Wellness returned to the clinic Wednesday afternoon and walked into an area where patients congregate.

When asked by security guards why he had his hands in his coat pocket, he pulled out a gun and shot Diante Davis and another guard. Daiante Davis died, and the other guard is hospitalized.

Security guard Diante Davis was shot and killed outside Team Wellness.

"He was protecting the people, you know. He told the guy to get away. Not to come back the day before. I guess he came back and started shooting at the guards," Delanie Davis said.

She said her nephew died protecting people he cared for while working to provide for his family. He was expecting a second child with his wife.

"He knew they needed him. I knew he felt he was needed there. That’s why he went every day, and for his kids and wife," Delanie Davis said. "I’m just praying for her and the kids, and my brother and his mother, because I still can’t believe this."

She said her nephew was loved by everyone.

"We got a lot of stories, but he was silly. He was funny. He was loved by all. He was strong," she said.

Detroit police are searching for the shooter. They said they know who he is, but they are not releasing his name due to the ongoing investigation.