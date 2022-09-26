Hear ghost stories, history of haunted Willis House Inn at Tours, Treats, and Tales

article

Ghost stories draw people to the Willis House Inn.

The house on the corner of Willis and Bunton was built in 1856. Its history includes several families who have owned it, death, rumors that it was used for making alcohol during prohibition, and more. It was once even used as a convent, home for teen girls, and daycare by the Catholic Church. Other uses include an adult foster care home, and a closed head injury facility.

Previous owners have reported paranormal experiences, while the current owners say they have heard ghosts and have seen them in photos. Ghost hunts have been held at the house.

Tours, Treats, and Tales events to showcase the history, these spooky stories, and the house itself will be held Oct. 16 and Nov. 6. They will include stories from owners Sherry and Don, home-baked treats, and a tour.

Tickets are $25. Get them here.