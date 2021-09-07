Heavy rain Tuesday could cause flooding in Metro Detroit -- How to prepare

Heavy rain expected Tuesday could cause flooding in areas that have already been hit hard this year.

See the weather forecast here.

The rain is forecasted to arrive after 4 p.m. and last into the evening. Flooding has plagued Metro Detroit multiple times this summer, closing freeways and filling basements with water.

RELATED: 6 flood prevention tips

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department said it has extra crews scheduled to work Tuesday evening.

DWSD provided tips for residents and business owners to minimize the chances of flooding or experiencing flood damage:

Make sure valuables are stored several feet above basement floors in case you experience a flooded basement. Store valuable items in water-tight containers and where possible move valuables to an upper floor prior to and during rain events.

Check your basement drain(s) to make sure they are not clogged and no items are over them in case they are needed if water enters your basement.

Clean your gutters and make sure there are no items blocking the downspouts; help your neighbors do the same, especially seniors and persons with disabilities.

Clear leaves, trash, and other debris from above and around the catch basins near your home or business; move cars parked over the catch basins; and make sure no objects such as garbage and recycling bins are on top of the storm drain. Rainstorms can push trash left on streets and property into the catch basins on streets, causing street flooding due to clogs and can potentially lead to blockages in the city’s combined sewer system.

Stay clear of standing water in your basement or lower level of your home if the area includes electrical appliances, outlets, and a fuse box.

Do not flush anything in your toilet except human waste and toilet paper.

Do not put anything but water into the drains – no grease, oils, fats, or other debris.

If your basement does flood, report it at 313-267-8000. Be sure to take photos and file a DWSD claim within 45 days if there is damage.

Report street flooding by using the Improve Detroit app, sending a message to facebook.com/DWSDDetroit, or calling 313-267-8000.