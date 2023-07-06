Help pick the best beer at Urbanrest Brewing Co.'s Homebrew Contest this weekend

article

Sample beers from homebrewers and help decide the best at Ferndale's Urbanrest Brewing Co. this weekend.

The beers were brewed onsite before the brewers took them home to be fermented and conditioned. The brewers be back at the brewery from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday serving up samples of their creations.

Attendees will pick the top three and Urbanrest employees will decide the winner of those three. The winning brewer gets their beer brewed at the brewery, and a release party will be held for their friends and families.

No tickets are required for this event – just head to Urbanrest at 2615 Wolcott St. in Ferndale.