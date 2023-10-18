Henry Ford Health, Ascension Michigan sign joint venture

article

In a major consolidation of health care systems in Michigan, Henry Ford Health and Ascension have signed a joint venture that will merge the two hospital chains.

According to a release announcing the agreement, the two healthcare facilities say they'll be capable of improving outcomes for communities each serve, while boosting access and equity for the populations that rely on the hospitals.

"Together we can expand healthcare services and deliver innovations in care – from prevention and early detection through the treatment of complex conditions – to more people and communities across our state, including those who are most vulnerable," said Robert Riney, President and CEO, Henry Ford Health. "We share a deeply-rooted dedication to providing world-class healthcare that everyone deserves, regardless of geographic, demographic, or socioeconomic status."

Together, the joint venture will employ 50,000 workers across 550 sites in the state.

Once the two chains complete the merger, the expanded organization will be branded as Henry Ford Health and will remain headquartered in Detroit. Riney will lead the organization. The chief clinical officer for Ascension framed the move as moving more health care options closer to home and streamlining the health care process.

"Patients across Michigan will have more access than ever to end-to-end healthcare services, from primary care through complex specialty care and procedures," said Dr. Doug Apple, Chief Clinical Officer, Ascension Michigan.

The merger will require state and federal regulatory approval before it can be finalized. Officials hope to finalize the merger by summer 2024, the announcement said.

In 2021, Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health announced plans to merge. They created Corewell.