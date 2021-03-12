Henry Ford Health System chosen to run Ford Field mass vaccination site

Henry Ford Health System has been chosen to serve as the medical director for the Detroit mass vaccination site at Ford Field.

The site, which was selected according to the CDC’s priority tool to help those who were hardest hit and most vulnerable, will operate from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., seven days a week, for eight weeks under the federal government's vaccination pilot program, according to a release.

The site will open on March 24 and have the capacity to administer 6,000 doses each day. Appointment scheduling through Meijer will be made available Monday.

In a release, the health system said it will provide onsite expertise and oversight for the vaccine administrations and medical care as well support for the site’s operations. It is the only Michigan health system chosen to provide support at the facility, which will be managed by the State of Michigan.

Other support partners include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Wayne County, City of Detroit, Ford Field and the Detroit Lions, and Meijer.

The site is not yet taking reservations, but specific instructions on how to book an appointment will be announced in the coming days. The most recent vaccine prioritization guidance can be found on Michigan’s COVID-19 website.

The Detroit-based health system served in a similar role at the TCF Center in Detroit in 2020.

"Henry Ford Health System is thrilled to serve as the health system partner for this mass vaccination effort, joining our local, state and federal partners to expand vaccination opportunities, especially in our underserved communities," said Steven Rockoff, D.O., Service Chief of Emergency Medicine, Henry Ford Health System, and Medical Director of the mass vaccination site.



"As a trusted health system and leader throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we are committed to doing our part in this massive community outreach effort that will have tremendous impact across our region."

Vaccine doses administered at the Ford Field Mass Vaccination Site will be based on the Social Vulnerability Index (SVI) to vaccinate our most vulnerable populations, and it will be in addition to Michigan's regular statewide vaccine allotment. First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered at the site for the first three weeks of operation. Those vaccinated within that timeframe will be guaranteed a second dose during the fourth, fifth, and sixth weeks of operation.

The brand of vaccine to be supplied during the final two weeks of the mass vaccination site has not yet been determined.

The vaccine will be offered at no cost, and insurance is not required, nor will it be requested at the vaccination center. Any Michigan resident who is currently eligible to receive the vaccine under the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services vaccine prioritization guidance will be able to register for an appointment.

Free parking will be available at the vaccination site. For those who indicate, during the registration process, they need assistance obtaining transportation to and from the vaccination site, the state is working to provide free-of-charge rideshare options.

