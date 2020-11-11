Henry Ford reinstates visitor rules at Macomb and Jackson hospitals after COVID-19 spike

Henry Ford Hospital System is altering its visitation policy and limiting the number of people that can enter some of its facilities after a recent surge in COVID-19 cases put increased pressure on Michigan's health care infrastructure.

Now the second hospital chain to reinstitute visitor rules, Henry Ford said its facilities in Macomb and Jackson will deploy restrictions due to the high rate of transmission of the coronavirus in those regions.

Two days ago, Beaumont Hospital reinstated its own visitor policy as Michigan tackled it's highest case rate since the pandemic arrived in the state.

The new temporary restrictions at the Jackson location include visitation only "when necessary for the provision of medical care, assistance of patients, (the) exercise of power of attorney or court-appointed guardianship, end-of-life visits, or clergy visitation."

At its Macomb location, similar rules were reinstated, including patients undergoing surgery hoping to bring a driver and court-appointed guardians for the sake of attorney decisions.

Visitation rules at Henry Ford Health System's in Detroit, Royal Oak Township, West Bloomfield, and Wyandotte will remain the same. However, those could change if case rates in those areas begin to climb higher as well.

On Tuesday, Michigan reported its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day, reporting more than 6,500 new cases. It also reported 59 more deaths, it's deadliest 24-hour cycle since the spring.

Health experts are increasingly concerned the skyrocketing caseload in Michigan will lead to a surge of deaths. Hospitalizations have already reached its highest rate since the pandemic arrived.

The latest average positivity rate in Michigan is 9.4%, up from 4.9% two weeks ago. The seven-day average of daily new cases in Michigan has more than doubled over the past two weeks from 2,221 to 4,855.