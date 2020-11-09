Beaumont reinstates visitor restrictions at three hospitals as COVID-19 cases skyrocket

Beaumont is reinstating its visitor safety restrictions at hospitals in Royal Oak, Troy, and Grosse Pointe as COVID-19 cases rise across the state.

According to Beaumont, the new restrictions for visitors will go into place on Tuesday at 10 a.m. for the protection of patients, staff, and the community.

“We’ve had a notable rise in COVID-19 cases in metro Detroit,” said Dr. Nick Gilpin, medical director of Infection Prevention and Epidemiology for Beaumont Health. “Community positivity rates have jumped to 8-11% in the area. Last spring, we took care of the most COVID-19 patients in the state and we know that taking difficult steps like restricting visitors will help us keep our patients and our staff safe.”

The new rules only apply to Royal Oak, Grosse Pointe and Troy campuses.

COVID-19 POSITIVE/POSSIBLE PATIENTS

If a patient has tested positive for the virus or is awaiting a test, no patients will be allowed inside.

There are exceptions to this rule, however. Beaumont said visitors will be allowed in if the patient is nearing the end of his or her life, under 21, in labor, or of any other extreme circumstances "where the benefits of presence outweigh the risk of COVID-19 exposure"

Visitors under those exceptions will need to be approved by clinical leadership.

PATIENTS WITHOUT COVID-19

For patients who do not have COVID-19, one visitor will be allowed present but with certain conditions.

If a patient is in serious or critical care or is in hospice care.

If a patient is is nearing end of life, additional family members can take turns at the bedside with up to two people allowed.

Adult with cognitive, physical, or mental disability requiring help with the provision of medical care or activities of daily living, speaking for the patient, and keeping patient safe.

Person undergoing a surgical procedure.

When required for support and arrangements are made in advance, person having an outpatient test or procedure.

Person receiving care in the Emergency Center.

Person who must exercise power of attorney or court-appointed guardianship for a patient.

Mother in labor or with pregnancy complications. A doula in addition to the designated partner is permitted.

Children who are 21 years of age or under. Two parents are permitted.

AFTER THE VISIT

Once the visit is over, everyone visiting must immediately leave the hospital and cannot wait in the lobby, public areas, waiting rooms, or cafeterias.

“We recognize that engaging families is a critical part of the healing process. We made our decision to restrict visitors after thoughtful conversations with our physicians, nurses and staff. We have plenty of personal protective equipment, frequently clean our facilities, require daily health screening for all staff and routinely perform COVID-19 testing for our patients to keep our hospitals safe,” Beaumont Health Chief Nursing Officer Susan Grant, RN, said. “It’s troubling to see the virus on the rise again in our community. Please wear a mask when you are in public and take all of the CDC’s recommended precautions to help us stop the spread of the virus until a vaccine is available.”