High school NIL: Harper Woods football star's lawsuit helped spur rule change

The Brief A Harper Woods football star's lawsuit helped contribute to a state rule change for Name, Image and Likeness. Dakota Guerrant is a highly touted receiver who stands to benefit from his image under the new rule. Guerrant talked about the change and what it means for all student-athletes in Michigan.



When Michigan high schools announced the rule change for student-athletes to now profit off their Name Image and Likeness this week - for Dakota Guerrant, it hit different.

The backstory:

The announcement was a milestone for the highly touted Harper Woods prep star, whose lawsuit played a role in the state adopting the rule change. The PBA rule, or Personal Branding Activities, became effective immediately on Tuesday.

Michigan became the 46th state to follow suit after college athletics ushered in the NIL era a few years ago.

"I feel like we had to do it, like all the other states got it, like why can't Michigan?" he said. "So me being in Michigan, high-profile, and I just know that Michigan has a lot of high-profile kids. It's like why not try this and get this for all the community. Everybody needs this."

Teen athletes are now allowed to earn compensation through personal branding, including endorsements, appearances, social media promotions, and other similar activities, the MHSAA said in a statement.

Guerrant, a junior, is one of the top high school football players in the country, rated between four to five stars depending on recruiting services.

He has 47 college offers after amassing 1,600 total yards and 23 touchdowns last fall.

Guerrant took part in a lawsuit to change the rule. He said he was inside the school office when the official word came down.

"I was in the office, I was at my school talking to a couple of college coaches and I'm like, 'They did it, finally, I got a call, I'm really excited," he said.

Curtis Blackwell of the Sound Mind Sound Body Football Academy, helps Metro Detroit athletes get recruited for scholarship opportunities.

Brandon Hudson, FOX 2: "They were saying that there's been other people from Michigan who were recruited by schools from Ohio or recruited from big, well-known schools like IMG to come to their schools because that's where the NIL was."

Guerrant said he was never tempted to make the jump, however.

"No, my mom, she always wanted me to stay here with her because I'm going to go to college eventually - so it's like, nah, I'll stay here," he said. "I'd rather be here with my family. Money ain't that deep. I hear you. Family is deeper."

An example for the scope of activities for the student-athletes to earn money include:

Commercials and product endorsements

Personal appearances or acting as a social media influencer

Autograph or photo sessions

Merchandise, sports cards and apparel sales

Group licensing and personal logos

Guerrant said he has been honing his craft since 5 years old, when he first started football with a grind-never-stops mentality.

"Of course, I'm going to have to get some deals going, he said. "I think I have to take advantage of the opportunities within social media endorsements, card deals, just brand deals. I have to take advantage of the opportunity that I've been blessed with."