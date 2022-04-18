High school senior charged after woman shot multiple times during Warren carjacking

A high school senior is accused of shooting a woman multiple times during a carjacking Friday morning at a Warren gas station.

Joanna Withrow stopped for gas at a Sunoco on Eight Mile between Ryan and Mound roads around 4 a.m. when a vehicle pulled up behind her. Javon Oliver, 18, is accused of getting out of that vehicle and shooting Withrow three times during the random carjacking.

Joanna Withrow

"He gave no opportunity whatsoever for the victim to comply with any demands, no opportunity to turn over keys or to turn over her vehicle -- he just started shooting," said an assistant prosecutor during Oliver's arraignment.

As Withrow was on the ground, Oliver allegedly stole her phone and keys then drove off in her car.

Withrow, a mother of four children, has already undergone surgery for her injuries. She is in critical condition after she was shot in the leg and stomach.

Facial recognition and cell phone pings were used to track Oliver and two accomplices to a home off Shockton near Seven Mile and Hayes in Detroit, where they were arrested.

Javon Oliver

Oliver, who is a student at Martin Luther King, Jr. High School in Detroit, is charged with assault with intent to murder, carjacking, armed robbery, and weapons offenses. He was given a $1 million cash bond Monday.

Shakira Hayes, 27, and Michael McCall, 20, were also charged in connection with the crime.

Hayes, the alleged getaway driver, was given a $500,000 bond, while McCall, who was with Oliver at the time and allegedly owns the gun used, was given a $750,000 bond.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Withrow.