Hit-and-run victim found dead along M-14 ramp to US-23 in Washtenaw County

The body of a hit-and-run victim may have been on the side of a freeway ramp in Washtenaw County for 3-5 days before it was found, Michigan State Police said.

A driver on the eastbound M-14 ramp to US-23 found the body early Friday when they stopped to get some plywood on the shoulder. The victim's body was in the grass.

Police said it appears the victim, identified as a 30-year-old Ann Arbor man, was hit by a passenger car.

An investigation is ongoing, and Ann Arbor police are helping MSP.