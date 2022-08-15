Holly Hotel plans to reopen next summer after fire rips through historic building

article

The Holly Hotel plans to reopen in June 2023, a year after a devastating fire at the historic building.

Read: Holly Hotel owners vow to rebuild after massive downtown fire

The hotel, Andy's Place Bar and Grill, and the Battle Alley Arcade Antiques Mall all were heavily damaged in the June 21 blaze that officials believe the fire began in the back, near the antique mall.

Repairs include cleaning up water damage and mold. According to the owners, very little could be saved because of the water.

During the process, the owners are working with experts in historic design and preservation to make sure the building maintains its authentic Victorian era flair.

Work will continue through the winter.