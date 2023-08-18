Home invasion suspect arrested in Shelby Township after hiding under abandoned mobile home

article

Tips from the community as well as surveillance video and search warrants were used by Shelby Township police to arrest a 57-year-old man with separate arrest warrants.

Alan Wayne Pilachowski of Warren was taken into custody after leaving his home earlier in August.

He had previously been linked to a home invasion near 21 Mile and Shelby Roads on July 26 when the suspect unlawfully entered a residence. Photos were released to the public soon after, which aided the department's Special Investigations Unit when tips started coming in.

A warrant was soon authorized for Home Invasion in the second degree for Pilachowski, who was out on parole for a separate home invasion incident also had a warrant for parole absconding.

On Aug. 9, while police were surveilling his home, they moved in to arrest Pilachowski after he exited the residence. Instead, he ran and tried to hide under an abandoned mobile home. He refused to come out initially before being taken into custody.

He was arraigned on Aug. 10 on charges of home invasion in the 2nd degree and resisting and obstructing a police officer.