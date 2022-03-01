Homicide Support Specialist bridges gap from victims' families to police investigations

Dindi Maloney is already busy in her new role with Detroit police as a Homicide Support Specialist - a first of its kind at DPD.

"I like to say if you need to call me and scream - even if that’s what you’re feeling at the moment," said Maloney in her role as civilian liaison.



"She is here to bring comfort and empathy to the victim’s families in a very trying time in their lives," said Cmdr. Michael McGinnis, DPD.



McGinnis says she’s filling a void, helping detectives to get important cases information to families who want answers.



"It feels so good if you can, you have someone to talk to for a moment - for whatever place you feel like you are in, (during) the process," Maloney said.



She knows the impact families of crime are feeling, first-hand.



"I lost two people that were very important to me - my boyfriend in 2009 was gunned down, and then I lost my aunt to a hit-and-run in 2014," she said.



Maloney, who worked for years at Crime Stoppers and understands when cases go unsolved – the grieving lingers.

Detroit police need your help solving these cases that’s why they launched Rewards TV it’s a website that will highlight different cold cases asking you for tips.

"It’s sharing information with the public to help the detectives close cases," Maloney said.



There isn’t a case too cold that families can’t call about. Maloney understands. She said both the murder of her former boyfriend and the hit-and-run death of her aunt, are still open cases at DPD.



"There are hard-working men and women working these cases in Detroit every day," she said. "And that’s something I want to convey to the families as well. Please don’t feel like you’re by yourself. "

