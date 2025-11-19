Expand / Collapse search

Homicide suspect manhunt underway in Redford Township

By David Komer
Published  November 19, 2025 4:04pm EST
FOX 2 - Police have made two arrests but are searching for the third and final suspect in a homicide Wednesday afternoon.

Redford Township police is assisting Detroit police in the search near Western Golf & Country Club. 

The suspect was last seen east of Beech Daly. The suspect is described as a Black male wearing all black, possibly with a face mask.

Michigan State Police is using its helicopter over the area of Beech Daly and Ross.

Detroit police pulled over a vehicle  in connection to a homicide investigation about an hour ago, when the three suspects ran - according to sources. 

Two were caught and placed into custody, but the main suspect is still on the run, sources said.

The suspect is wanted in connection to an after-hours barber shop at a Detroit high school.

The suspect in a homicide that stems from an unsanctioned barber shop at a Detroit high school is the target of a massive search in Redford Township on Wednesday.

Police say a member of the janitorial staff was giving a 20-year-old man a haircut at the Charles Wright High School after hours.

A "known person" shot the 20-year-old, who was later pronounced deceased at a hospital.

Police located the scene after a person who drove the victim to the hospital told them. 

