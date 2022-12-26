How to get a free Uber ride home on New Year's Eve in Metro Detroit

article

Planning to drink this New Year's Eve?

The Mike Morse Law firm is pitching in to help people get home safely. Metro Detroit residents can get a $20 Uber voucher that can be used between 5 p.m. Dec. 31 and 10 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023.

There are 1,000 vouchers available. Claim yours here.

Once claimed, the voucher is added to your Uber account and will be used as the payment method on a ride taken during the NYE time period.

"New Year’s Eve is one of the most dangerous nights of the year for drivers. We’ve seen firsthand how devastating drunk driving accidents can be for victims and their families," attorney Mike Morse said. "We’re committed to the community we serve, and the Safe Ride Home program is just one of the many ways we’re giving back. Hopefully, this program will help people stay safe and celebrate responsibly as they ring in 2023."